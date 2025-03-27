KIC Partners with FDA to Boost Food Innovation Start-Ups in Ghana



Accra: The Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana have entered into a partnership agreement aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in the food innovation sector. The collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between creative food products and regulatory requirements, ensuring that start-ups adhere to the highest safety and quality standards.





According to Ghana News Agency, the agreement will see KIC and the FDA offering training, mentorship, and guidance to help emerging businesses navigate the certification process more efficiently. During the signing ceremony, Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the Executive Director of KIC, emphasized the significance of this partnership in fostering business growth and enhancing market competitiveness. He highlighted that obtaining FDA certification would enable start-ups to meet global standards, access new markets, and ensure consumer health and safety.





The Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to assisting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in achieving compliance standards. She explained that the FDA’s Progressive Licensing Scheme is designed to empower businesses beyond regulatory enforcement, facilitating easier market entry for their products. Dr. Darko also emphasized the role of the FDA’s Industrial Support Directorate in providing targeted assistance to regulated industries to help them successfully navigate regulatory requirements.





The initiative is part of KIC’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth among young agripreneurs. It also aligns with the FDA’s dedication to supporting local businesses while maintaining high consumer safety standards. Through this partnership, KIC and the FDA aim to create a more enabling environment for food innovation in Ghana, empowering start-ups to develop and scale products that meet international benchmarks.





Kosmos Innovation Center is a non-profit organization that invests in young entrepreneurs and small businesses, empowering them to turn their ideas into viable, self-sustaining enterprises. The FDA, established by the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851), is responsible for regulating various products, including food, drugs, and cosmetics, and ensuring the conduct of clinical trials.

