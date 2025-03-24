Tudec, National Peace Council Honour Peace Promoters for Interfaith Coexistence



Accra: Tudec Development Centre and the National Peace Council have honoured distinguished individuals of varied faiths and offices for their unwavering contribution towards peacebuilding and strengthening of interfaith coexistence. The individuals are Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Right Reverend Abraham Nana Opare Kwaakye, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and Sheikh Ali Napari, an Islamic Advocate and Chief Executive Officer of the Napari Company Limited.





According to Ghana News Agency, the awardees were honoured at Tudec’s 13th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner held in Accra. The Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner is held during Muslim fast (Ramadan) and Christian fast (Lent) as they break with traditionalists and other faiths and dialogue on better ways to promote peaceful coexistence. Mr Cafer Tepeli, President of Tudec, emphasized the significance of Ramadan as a time of sharing and compassion, engaging in sowing seeds of positive change and values in society, which he believes multiplies hopes for the future.





Quoting the words of Prophet Mohammed, Mr Tepeli said: ‘None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself’. He also referenced the Bible: ‘Blessed are peace makers for they shall be called children of God’, adding that such words encouraged all to respect and love. Mr Tepeli noted that the Biblical quote: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ resonated deeply with their collective commitment to building a harmonised society.





Dr George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, stated that the dialogue was a testament to the fact that people from different backgrounds could coexist regardless of their religious differences. He highlighted the importance of coexistence for peace and emphasized the season’s role in renewing love towards God and humans. Dr Amoh called on all to use the season to build tolerance and consensus, especially after the general elections, and encouraged schools to promote religious tolerance.





Major General Gyane, after receiving his award, commended Tudec for their efforts and alignment with the National Peace Council’s propagation of values of love, peace, and harmony. He stressed the importance of fostering sympathy and building bridges rather than conflict. The Commandant thanked the Peace Council and Tudec for recognizing him as a promoter of peace and urged strengthened cooperation among organizations.





Right Reverend Kwaakye, the Presbyterian Moderator, in a speech delivered on his behalf after receiving the award, emphasized the power of dialogue as the heartbeat of peace. He noted Ghana’s high ranking in peace within West Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa due to dialogues like these. The Moderator urged all to pray for tensions in conflict zones and highlighted the event’s testament to what different faiths could achieve together.





Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of NCCE, called on all to concentrate on unity rather than division in politics, religion, or culture. She emphasized the importance of making the project Ghana a priority and recognized Ghana as an island of peace in a sea of turmoil. She advised embracing peace and solidarity and dedicated her award to the hardworking staff of the NCCE.

