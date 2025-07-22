Traditional Leaders Rally Behind President Mahama’s Development Vision



Koforidua: President John Dramani Mahama has received a warm reception from traditional leaders in Eastern Region, as they applauded his electoral victory and a successful six months in office and pressed for accelerated development and environmental protection. Addressing the gathering at the Jackson Park in Koforidua, President Mahama thanked the residents for their role in maintaining peace during the Election 2024 and reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling infrastructure and educational challenges.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama reaffirmed plans to invest in roads, hospitals, and schools under the ‘Big Push’ initiative, citing a $1.5 billion annual infrastructure deficit. He identified projects earmarked for the region, including the Osino-Anyinam bypass, the Afram River bridge, and expanded water supply services to cover over one million people.





Welcoming the President, Nene Sakite II, the Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, expressed appreciation for Mr. Mahama’s visit, which marked a significant milestone. Nene Sakite commended Mahama for the strong momentum at which he had started his new term but emphasized the need to build on this initial force, highlighting the importance of sustainable development and prosperity for all Ghanaians.





Nene Sakite called attention to deteriorating infrastructure and expressed concern about illegal mining, known locally as galamsey. He coined the phrase ‘Thou shalt not destroy the environment’ as an ’11th commandment,’ stressing the threat to sacred groves, rivers, and cultural heritage. He pledged the support of traditional leaders in safeguarding natural resources and urged the government to intensify anti-galamsey efforts.





Addressing the merger of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with Local Government, Nene Sakite noted potential impacts on budget allocation and the visibility of traditional institutions. He expressed trust that the realignment would be implemented with transparency and mutual respect, emphasizing the critical role of the chieftaincy institution in national identity and governance.





Nana Kwaku Boateng III, the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, also applauded President Mahama for current economic management and infrastructure continuity. He noted the stabilisation of the exchange rate had brought confidence back into the economy and provided relief to many businesses, while the continuation of key projects showed leadership beyond partisanship. He praised the ‘No-stress fee policy for first-year university students’ and requested actions on local concerns, such as market congestion and road repairs.





Both chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and development, pledging continued cooperation with President Mahama’s government. They assured the President of their unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and shared values under his leadership. President Mahama acknowledged their concerns and reiterated that Eastern Region would receive its fair share of development resources.

