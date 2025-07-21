Rev. Owusu Urges GNAT Members to Unite for a Stronger Union



Abankro: Reverend Isaac Owusu, National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has called on members to rally behind leadership in a collective effort to build a vibrant and resilient union to advance the welfare of members nationwide. Addressing participants at the closing ceremony of a week-long training programme for 305 teachers at the GNAT Village at Abankro in the Ejisu Municipality, Rev. Owusu underscored the need for unity and support from members to sustain the progress made by the Association over the years.

According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Owusu noted that GNAT had grown into a formidable force due to the collective desire of its members to enhance the conditions of service and overall well-being of teachers, stressing that this momentum must be maintained. “Our commitment as leaders is to prioritise your welfare and professional growth, but this can only be achieved with your unwavering support,” he said.

The training programme, organised jointly by GNAT and the Cana

dian Teachers’ Federation (CTF), brought together participants from the Upper East and West, Northern, Bono, and Ahafo Regions. It was offered at no cost to participants and focused on strengthening pedagogical skills, enriching classroom practices, and fostering peer learning. Key thematic areas covered included inclusive education, technology education, gender and culture, as well as classroom organisation and management.

As host of the training, the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of GNAT donated GHC 5,000.00 in support of the programme. The donation was presented by Mr Prosper Tachie, the Ashanti Regional GNAT Chairman, who also chaired the closing ceremony. Rev. Owusu said the continuous professional development of teachers was essential to delivering quality education, especially in a rapidly evolving global environment shaped by technological advancements. He urged members to take full advantage of training opportunities provided by the Association to update their skills and better impact the learners th

ey served.

Mr Tachie reaffirmed the region’s commitment to supporting the academic and professional advancement of members. He pledged continued backing for initiatives aimed at enhancing the professional competencies of teachers.