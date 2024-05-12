Tozeur-By elections: Youssef Maiti elected to 4th District Council

Tozeur: The Independent Regional Electoral Authority (IRIE) in Tozeur held by-elections on Sunday to fill the vacancy in the composition of the fourth district (comprising Tozeur, Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid and Sfax), in order to choose a single representative from the governorate of Tozeur.

Five candidates out of the 6 members of the regional council of the governorate of Tozeur, namely Youssef Maiti, Karima Bouallegue, Hedi Belaid, Monia Madi and Mohamed Bouchagra, stood for this seat.

The elections were held in compliance with the procedures and regulations laid down by the council of the Independent High Authority of Elections (ISIE), said regional director of elections in Tozeur Faouzi Foudhaili.

Youssef Maiti won the seat with 3 votes, against one vote for the other candidates, and no votes for one candidate.

The final results of these by-elections will be announced on Monday May 13, by the ISIE Council.

The governorate of Tozeur will host the Fourth District Council for the first 6 months.

Source: Agenc

e Tunis Afrique Presse