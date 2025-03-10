Togbi Nyaho Tamekloe Tours Tidal Wave Affected Areas, Advocates for Support



Accra: Togbi Nyaho Tamekloe VI, ‘Miafiaga’ of Anlo State and Paramount Chief and President of Kome Shime Traditional Council in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, has toured areas in the Ketu South Municipality affected by tidal waves. The move was aimed at commiserating with the victims in Salakope, Amutsinu, Agavedzi, and surrounding communities, as well as advocating for support to alleviate their challenges.





According to Ghana News Agency, Togbi Tamekloe, who also serves as the ‘Dufia’ of Wuti and Head of the Royal ‘Adzovia’ clan, stated in an interview that the victims’ situation necessitates urgent support to protect life and property. He expressed concern over the potential cutoff of the road network linking Keta through Denu to Aflao and Togo, highlighting the need for immediate measures to prevent further damage by the sea.





The affected areas are part of the 36 States of Anloland, with local economic activities severely impacted. Togbi Tamekloe emphasized the importance of finding alternative measures to create jobs and improve livelihoods. He pledged to report his findings to development partners in other countries to seek assistance in addressing the tidal wave issues.





Togbi Tamekloe urged Ghanaians to support the victims, noting that government efforts alone are insufficient. He commended President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Mr. James Gunu, and other officials for their roles in supporting affected residents. He called for expedited government plans to build a sea defense wall and encouraged philanthropists and organizations to contribute to the relief efforts.





Mr. Ebenezer Assah, the assembly member of Salakope, informed the Ghana News Agency that over 300 people and approximately 50 homes were affected by the tidal wave, which began on February 16. He expressed gratitude for the support received and urged the government to fulfill its promise of constructing a sea defense wall.





President Mahama and other officials have visited the affected communities, providing cash and relief items. The president assured that a budget would be allocated for the second phase of the Blekusu sea defense wall construction to protect coastal lands and communities from further damage.





Residents engaged by the Ghana News Agency expressed hope for a lasting solution to the tidal wave situation, acknowledging Togbi Tamekloe’s advocacy and the government’s response as critical steps toward resolving the issue.

