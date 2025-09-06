Teacher Safety and Positive Discipline Prioritized at NAGRAT Volta-Oti Delegates’ Conference

According to ghana news agency: ‘Ensuring Teacher Safety and Promoting Positive Discipline in Ghanaian Schools – The Role of Stakeholders.’ Mr. David Agbe Gellie, Chairman of NAGRAT, Volta/Oti, said the choice of the theme was deliberate and relevant, given rising reports of indiscipline and hostility towards teachers. He expressed gratitude to members, predecessors, and national executives for their support during his tenure, highlighting significant milestones such as the establishment of a modern secretariat and a membership base between 3,500 and 4,000.

Mr. Gellie also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including protracted land litigation in Ho and the collapse of a regional welfare scheme launched in 2019. He urged the incoming officers to steer the association forward with unity and dignity, pledging his full support.

Representing the NAGRAT President, Mr. Jacob Anaba, Vice President of the Association, called for stronger legal protection for teachers. He appealed to the Ghana Education Service to institute clear protocols to respond swiftly to threats against teachers and emphasized the importance of constructive, fair, and empathetic discipline in classrooms.

Mr. Francis Agbemadi, Volta Regional Director of Education, in a keynote address, said teacher safety extended beyond physical protection to psychological well-being and professional dignity. He cited alarming rates of verbal abuse, physical assault, and intimidation against teachers, warning that such incidents undermined education quality.

Mrs. Irene Jacquelinda Attabra, Oti Regional Director of Education, who chaired the occasion, encouraged teachers to persevere with love and unity and congratulated Mr. Gellie for his eight years of service. Delegates also reflected on NAGRAT’s 25-year history of advocacy for teachers’ welfare, recognizing achievements and the need for stronger membership drives.

At the end of the conference, stakeholders left with a renewed call to strengthen teacher safety, enforce constructive discipline, and make Ghanaian classrooms safe and productive spaces for both teachers and learners.