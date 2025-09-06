Bitget and Bitget Wallet Support Trading of Over 100 Tokenized Assets via Ondo Finance

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, as well as Bitget Wallet, the self-custodial crypto wallet, have launched live trading of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) within their respective apps through the official integration with Ondo Finance. This makes the respective companies among the first to provide access to tokenized stocks and ETFs for users outside of the U.S. Through this partnership with its licensed partner Ondo Finance, the two companies have respectively become the alternative entry points to traditional financial markets in the decentralized financial space. By combining blockchain’s inherent capabilities, high-security infrastructure, and access to global trading options, each company has broadened retail access to financial products typically reserved for institutional investors.

Through a newly introduced RWA module, Bitget Onchain and Bitget Wallet users respectively can browse, analyze, and trade over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs, the largest onchain selection available today. Each token offers total-return exposure to its underlying security, reflecting price movements and reinvested dividends while being fully backed by real-world assets held with regulated custodians. The tokens are available for purchase with a minimum investment of $1. Rather than relying on onchain liquidity pools, Ondo’s tokenized assets tap directly into the liquidity of traditional equity markets, offering execution comparable to traditional exchanges through its Global Markets infrastructure. The service is accessible to eligible users, with the exclusion of certain markets, including some US users. Currently available on Ethereum, these tokenized assets will soon expand to Solana, BNB Chain, and other supported blockchains.

“The Bitget ecosystem thrives on the success of bridging TradFi vehicles to the new age of decentralized finance. With Bitget’s exchange platform and the self-custodial wallet enabling Ondo’s tokenized assets, we’re bringing high-potential global investments to the crypto market without having to go through the hassle that was previously faced with accessing these instruments. This is what the future of finance now looks like,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

“Real-world assets are now an integral part of the onchain economy,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet. “Integrating Ondo Finance marks a key step in our strategy to position Bitget Wallet as a global asset passport, advancing our Crypto for Everyone vision by providing borderless access to global financial markets through blockchain and self-custody infrastructure.” Supporting over 130 blockchains, the wallet plans to expand its RWA offerings to include additional tokenized financial products in future updates.

Ondo Finance is a regulated platform focused on tokenizing publicly traded stocks and ETFs. With over $1 billion in assets under management, the firm’s tokenized securities are issued under a bankruptcy-remote legal structure and subject to daily third-party attestations. “Tokenized RWAs represent a critical evolution in expanding access to global financial products,” said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. “This partnership with Bitget Wallet brings these assets directly to users in a simple, secure, and accessible format.”

Previously, Bitget exchange and Bitget Wallet joined Ondo Finance’s Global Markets Alliance to advance tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). With this new integration, Bitget has expanded into a range of global investments via partnership with Ondo Finance’s licensed infrastructure, providing a CeDeFi ecosystem for users to diversify portfolios.

Assets available via the new feature include tokenized representations of companies such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia, alongside major ETFs. All assets are denominated in USD and tradeable on a 24/7 schedule, offering broader access to traditional markets through blockchain-based infrastructure, with eligibility determined by regional regulations. Global users can now access tokenized stocks and ETFs from the Bitget or Bitget Wallet app, without relying on brokerage accounts or banking intermediaries. Bitget Wallet will also partner with Ondo to launch a series of campaigns aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenized products. The platform plans to scale its tokenized asset selection to over 1,000 stocks and ETFs in the coming months.

