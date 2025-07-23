TCU Condemns Mafi Ritual Killings, Calls for Moral Renewal and Justice



Mafi gblorkorpe: The Tongu Chiefs’ Union (TCU) has condemned the recent suspected ritual killings at Mafi Gblorkorpe in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region and is calling for a concerted national effort, to uphold moral values and protect human life.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a statement signed by its President Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, the Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, the Union expressed grave concern over the discovery of human remains allegedly linked to ritual practices at some shrines in the enclave.





The Union described the development as ‘barbaric, inhumane, and deeply disturbing,’ stressing that such acts amounted to gross violation of the country’s shared cultural values and a threat to community peace and cohesion.





‘The sanctity of human life is fundamental to our traditions. No aspect of our culture or belief system condones the taking of human lives for ritual or spiritual purposes,’ the statement said.





Togbega Zogah emphasised that perpetrators of such crimes were not only violating State laws but also betraying the moral and spiritual heritage of the land and called for swift and decisive action to bring all those involved to justice.





‘We commend the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies for the progress made so far and urge a thorough investigation, to ensure that all perpetrators and accomplices are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,’ he said.





The Union further urged traditional leaders, religious authorities, and local communities to collaborate in rejecting harmful practices disguised as cultural or spiritual traditions.





‘What occurred in the Mafi Traditional Area must serve as a wake-up call. It could happen anywhere if we do not act collectively to stop it,’ Togbega Zogah stated.





He also highlighted the need for intensified public education, especially among the youth, to promote respect for human life, the rule of law, and community responsibility.





‘The future of our society depends on a morally upright generation. We must invest in civic education to instill the right values and ensure our communities remain safe and humane,’ he added.





The Tongu Chiefs’ Union concluded its statement with a call for national unity in confronting and eradicating such criminal practices, reaffirming its commitment to preserving the dignity and safety of all citizens.





In early July this year, law enforcement officials exhumed human remains from some shrines at Mafi Gblorkorpe and Awakpedome, as part of investigations into the suspected murder of Nelson Anyana. Several individuals have since been arrested in connection with the crime, sparking national outrage and concern from civil society.

