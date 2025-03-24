Stakeholders Advocate for Women’s Land Rights at National Forum



Accra: Stakeholders at a National Forum Organised by COLANDEF, a non-governmental organisation, have called for urgent reforms to address systemic barriers against women’s access to land, property, and natural resources in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the forum was on the theme: ‘Accelerating Action for Advancing Land, Property, and Natural Resources Rights for All Women.’ Held in Accra as part of International Women’s Day, it brought together traditional leaders, policy actors, professional bodies, farmer cooperatives, private sector actors, CSOs, NGOs and development partners to discuss the ‘Status of Women’s Land, Property and Natural Resources Rights.’





The stakeholders examined the realities about the status of women’s land, property and natural resource rights, build consensus on strategies for improvements and indicators for tracking improvements. Some 36 per cent of women in Ghana are employed in agriculture. However, their access to land for agricultural activities remains a challenge, especially at the customary level.





Nana Ama Yirrah, Founder and Executive Director of COLANDEF, underscored the persistent challenges women faced in securing land rights despite their crucial role in agriculture and economic development. Presenting a report on the Status of Women’s Land, Property, and Natural Resources Rights, she highlighted that gender-neutral policies had failed to address the specific barriers women encounter in accessing land.





While Ghana’s legal framework assumes equal application of laws to both men and women, she noted that their interpretation and implementation were often shaped by social norms. ‘So the assumption is that it will apply equally to both men and women. But is that what is happening? So that is one of the problems. So in the true sense of it, the status in policy is that there is no intentional repulsive address to women,’ she said.





At the customary level, she explained, leadership and decision-making structures remained male-dominated, limiting women’s influence over land and resource governance. Even when traditional councils allow women to participate, their roles tend to be symbolic rather than integral to decision-making, she added.





‘Women are responsible for a significant portion of agricultural production, yet they lack control over the very land they cultivate. This is not just a development issue; it is a fundamental human rights concern,’ the Executive Director stated. Some 55.4 per cent to 57 per cent of Ghana’s land is dedicated to agriculture, with the sector employing about 32 per cent of the country’s labour force – of which 39 per cent are women.





Despite their vital contribution to Ghana’s agricultural economy, women remain highly vulnerable due to limited access to land, property, and natural resources. Their ability to drive agricultural sustainability and food security is directly linked to their land rights, yet existing policies fail to provide them with adequate recognition and control.





To advance women’s land rights, Nana Yirrah recommended a multi-pronged approach focusing on education, policy coordination, and institutional reforms to ensure fair access, security, and inclusion. She emphasized that land should be viewed as both a technical and social issue, urging stakeholders to align policies, strengthen institutions, and localize global standards to foster equitable participation and benefit-sharing.





She said, ‘It is not about taking the land from somebody and giving it to women. It is about recognizing each other’s space along the different areas we have talked about. Access, security of tenure, participation and inclusion, decision-making, benefits sharing, recognizing the different types of rights and interests as assigned to women.’





Nana Amponsah Dokua, Queen mother of Osudoku Traditional Council, who echoed similar concerns criticized the exclusion of Queen Mothers from key decision-making structures, particularly in customary land administration. She highlighted that revenue from land leases and investments was typically distributed among chiefs and district assemblies, leaving out female traditional leaders who play vital roles in community governance.





‘When it comes to land and resource governance, Queen Mothers are often sidelined, even though we are custodians of tradition and play essential roles in our communities. We demand recognition and inclusion in national policy dialogues,’ she asserted. ‘We do not lack policies; we lack commitment to enforcement. This forum should not be just another talk shop. We must move from discussions to tangible action that secures land rights for women,’ Nana Dokua urged.





Dr. Foster Boateng, Board Member, Newmont Akyem Development Foundation, also stressed the urgency of addressing challenges women face regarding land, property, and natural resource rights. ‘This forum is a pivotal opportunity to deliberate on these issues and understand their broader implications – not only for women but for families, communities, and national development,’ he stated.





Mr Boateng, who Chaired the Forum, emphasized the need to build consensus on concrete actions to rectify these inequalities and ensure that women’s land rights are fully recognized.

