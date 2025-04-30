Songtaba Launches 20th Anniversary Celebrations with Focus on Gender Equality

Tamale: Songtaba, a Tamale-based women’s rights advocacy organisation, has launched its 20th anniversary to reflect on its journey of advocacy and contribution towards building impactful and resilient communities. The year-long celebration will be characterised by various activities, including health walks and public lectures, among others.

According to Ghana News Agency, the launch was attended by representatives of various civil society organisations, NGOs, and partners in the Northern Region and beyond. Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, speaking during the launch in Tamale over the weekend, said the anniversary would also serve to strategise to ensure gender parity and amplify efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on attaining gender equality and empowering women and girls by 2030.

She commended the previous government for passing the Affirmative Action Law and urged the current government to ensure the swift passage of the Anti-witchcraft Bill to conso

lidate the gains made by stakeholders in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable women. She noted that as part of the anniversary, Songtaba and its partners would observe this year’s Mothers’ Day with women at Gnani alleged witches’ camp in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region to erase the erroneous perceptions, myths, and misconceptions associated with witchcraft.

Hajia Adam expressed gratitude to Songtaba’s partners for their unwavering loyalty and commitment to the organisation’s vision and mission over the years and appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the anniversary celebrations through donations. Mrs Mariama Mahama, Board Chairperson of Songtaba, praised the organisation for its resilience in enhancing the rights of women and girls in vulnerable communities. She encouraged the organisation to continue pursuing its goals to ensure that future generations of women and girls are well-equipped and empowered to lead the country with dignity and integrity.

Hajia Alima Sagi

to-Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency-Ghana, congratulated Songtaba on its milestone and support for women’s growth and development.