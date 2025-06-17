Fire Service Ladies Association Celebrates 30 Years of Empowerment and Gender Equality



Accra: The Fire Service Ladies Association (FISLA) has launched its 30th-anniversary celebrations, marking three decades of empowering female firefighters and promoting gender equality.





According to Ghana News Agency, FISLA, established in August 1995, is a registered non-governmental organisation that supports women in the Ghana National Fire Service through mentorship, leadership training, and community outreach. The organisation aims to advocate for gender equality and provide the necessary support for female firefighters to excel in their careers.





As part of the anniversary, FISLA has unveiled an anniversary Lacoste and outlined several activities, including a fire safety sensitisation float, markets outreach, donation, and a national durbar to climax the celebration. The theme for the celebration is ‘Spark to Flames: Tracing the Growth and Progress of Fire Service Ladies Over the Past Thirty (30) Years.’





Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong, the Acting Chief Fire Officer (CFO), commended the pivotal role the association has played in enhancing gender inclusivity within the Service. She paid tribute to all past and present executives of FISLA, acknowledging their hard work and dedication in sustaining the association. The CFO urged members to renew their commitment and embrace the aspirations of the association, encouraging them to aim higher and guide the next generation.





Ms Shamima Muslim, representing the office of the Vice President, praised FISLA for achieving this milestone and reiterated President Mahama’s pledges in the 2024 manifesto for strategic investments and retooling of the Ghana National Fire Service. She emphasized the importance of reflecting on the theme and the progress made by fire service ladies over the past 30 years, calling for a collective effort to build a Ghana where everyone matters.





Mrs Adelaide Annor Kumi, the Former Chief Director, Ministry of the Interior, commended the CFO for her legacy as the first female Chief Fire Officer and for opening doors for other women in the Service. She encouraged the leadership of FISLA to sustain the values of unity, discipline, mentorship, and service that have kept the Association growing, while also embracing new strategies and investing in digital skills.





Assistant Chief Fire Officer I, Mrs. Doris Lamptey, FISLA President, called for continuous efforts in pushing for gender-sensitive policies that address the challenges faced by women in service and build on their successes.

