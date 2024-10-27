Security personnel conduct simulation exercise to enhance readiness



A contingent of about 200 security personnel across the Central Region on Thursday, staged a simulated kidnapping and rescue operation at five critical locations in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

These locations included Ankaful Prisons, Commonwealth Hall at the University of Cape Coast, Pedu GOIL, Cape Coast Castle and Marshall Beach.

The personnel were drawn from the Bomb Squad of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Security, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and Bureau of National Investigations.

The operations were overseen by ASP Johnson Adusei-Poku, the Director for the Judicial Protection Unit at the Ghana Police Headquarters.

ASP Adusei-Poku stated that the exercise aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of interagency collaboration, readiness, intelligence, command and control channels of the security agencies.

Additionally, it sought to scrutinise the infrastructure and logistical capacities and shortcomings within institutions for u

pholding national peace and unity in the face of potential threats.

The simulation, though surreal, caused concern among bystanders who were puzzled by the events, forcing some patriotic people to call into certain radio stations for police backup.

Despite the confusion, observers commended the security agencies for their display of patriotism and unwavering commitment, particularly during the exchange of simulated gunfire with purported extremists.

Particularly, noteworthy was the operation at Ankaful Prisons, where the personnel successfully rescued prison officers held captive by inmates in a mock scenario that began at 1030 hours.

The swift action of the military stationed at Abura Dunkwa, several kilometers away from Cape Coast, led to the successful rescue of the officers within a short timeframe.

Subsequently, at Da-Breeze, a popular pub, the security team thwarted an alleged attack by extremists, detaining them swiftly without any reported casualties.

A similar outcome was witnessed at Casely-Ha

yford Hall, where students returning from holiday were unknowingly involved in a simulated extremist threat, showcasing the seamless coordination of the security and emergency response teams.

The scenario at the GOIL fuel station near Pedu traffic light saw two female police officers, disguised as attendants, being held hostage by extremists.

The successful rescue operation resulted in the apprehension of the perpetrators and the prevention of a potential explosive threat.

Even at the historically significant Cape Coast Castle, the security exercise caused a stir among local fishers, highlighting the realism and effectiveness of the simulation.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan commended the security agencies for their dedication to national peace and harmony, emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order throughout the upcoming December 7 election.

She pledged governmental support in ensuring the continued peace and security of the nation.

Source: Ghana News Agency