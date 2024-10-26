Goldfields appoints John Kwasi Adingelah as Senior Manager-Environment and Laboratories



Goldfields Ghana has appointed Mr John Kwasi Adingelah, as the Senior Manager-Environment and Laboratories.

Mr Adingelah would oversee all aspects of the environmental management practices at Tarkwa and Damang Mines as well as compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and standards to ensure business sustainability.

A release on the appointment stated that he would also be responsible for the environmental and assay laboratories.

His appointment took effect on October 1, 2024, and he would be reporting to the Vice President and the Interim Managing Director of the company.

Mr Adingelah, a charted environmentalist and chemist, has over 14 years experience in the mining industry, 12 years of which have been at managerial level at Damang.

He has extensive knowledge in sustainable development and climate change, rehabilitation, and Mine closure planning, as well as waste, water, air quality and laboratory management.

He has also acquired appreciable knowledge and skills in safety management.

He joi

ned Gold Fields in 2010 as Senior Environmental Officer at Damang, and was promoted to Environmental Superintendent in 2012, Unit Manager – HSE in 2017 and Unit Manager-Environment in 2023, a position he held until his current appointment.

Mr Adingelah holds an MSc Environmental Science and BSc Chemistry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

His professional certificates include Health, Safety and Environmental Managers certificate of competency from Minerals Commission, NEBOSH International General certificate in Occupational Health and Safety and HEBOSH HSE certificate in Process Safety Management.

He is a member of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) UK and the Society for the Environment UK, and a certified lead auditor for ISO 14001: 2015 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 45001: 2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems).

Mr Adingelah’s deep knowledge of environmental management and sustainability, and his proven performance mak

e him highly suitable for this role.

Source: Ghana News Agency