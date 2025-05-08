Save the Judiciary Protest: Demonstrators Submit Petition to Jubilee House

Accra: The ‘Save The Judiciary’ demonstrators, a coalition of political parties protesting Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s suspension, have submitted their petition to Jubilee House. Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader of Parliament, presented the petition, which was received by Mr. Stan Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations.

According to Ghana News Agency, earlier in the day, demonstrators had submitted petitions to the Supreme Court and Parliament, expressing their displeasure over the suspension. Hundreds gathered at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly car park at 0600 hours before marching to the Supreme Court, Parliament House, and Jubilee House. Political parties, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Liberal Party of Ghana, People’s National Party, and Ghana Union Movement, joined the protest.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin described the suspension as a ‘clandestine’ move by President John Dramani Mahama to undermine judicial independence and facilitate his intended third-term bid. ‘What is happening is no accident. It is a warning, a threat, a message to every judicial officer that dissent will be crushed and independence punished,’ he stated. ‘They do not seek a judiciary that upholds the law. They seek one that bows to the will of a dictator,’ he added.

Mr. Dogbe, however, insisted that the suspension process aligned with the 1992 Constitution. ‘Indeed, before President Akufo-Addo left the Presidency, he himself had started a certain process where issues were brought to him about the Chief Justice and he referred them to the Council of State and that is what President Mahama has done,’ he said. He emphasized that Chief Justice Torkonoo’s suspension followed constitutional procedures and now awaits the Committee’s decision.

The demonstration remained peaceful and orderly, with police ensuring compliance with protest regulations. No casualties or arrests were reported, as participants adhered to prescribed procedures.