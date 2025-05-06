Konkoney Epicenter Celebrates 15 Years of Continual Progress Toward Self-Reliance

Konkoney: The Hunger Project (THP) – Ghana, in collaboration with 12 cluster communities and the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly, has celebrated the Konkoney Epicenter’s transition to ‘self-reliance’ after 15 years of sustained community development efforts. The Konkoney Epicenter now stands among 30 self-sustaining epicenters nationwide, fully equipped with essential social and health facilities as well as income-generating initiatives to support long-term development and ensure sustained community progress.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Agatha Quayson, Country Lead of The Hunger Project, commended the epicenter’s leadership for their commitment and perseverance during a ceremony. She described the achievement as a testament to the power of collective action, resilience, and visionary leadership. Mrs. Quayson highlighted the epicenter’s journey, explaining that its foundation was laid in 2009, followed by the completion of a multi-purpose facility in 2010 on a five-acre plot. Over the years, the

center has grown into a hub for progress, tackling key issues such as healthcare, education, food security, gender equality, and economic empowerment.

The attainment of self-reliance marks a significant milestone for the Konkoney Epicenter, underscoring the impact of sustained community engagement and effective development strategies. The epicenter is now among 30 self-sustaining centers across Ghana, equipped with essential facilities and income-generating initiatives to ensure continued development. Key partners in this success included the Robertson Foundation, Bright Moon Trust, The Hunger Project – Australia, and the Else Kroner-Fresenius Stiftung (EKFS) Foundation.

Mrs. Quayson emphasized that since 1996, THP-Ghana has championed the Epicenter strategy, a community-driven and women-centered approach to eradicating hunger and poverty by shifting mindsets from dependency to self-reliance. This initiative has empowered over 400,000 people across 540 communities. She stressed the importance of maintaining

the facility to ensure sustained progress through local initiatives and available resources. At its core, this strategy upholds human dignity, fosters sustainable livelihoods, and ensures that development is shaped by the very people it serves.

To symbolize the Epicenter’s transition to self-reliance, a coconut seedling was planted during the ceremony. Mr. David Togobo, Assistant Director at the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the Epicenter’s continued growth. He stated that Konkoney is one of six area councils under the Assembly, and they will continue working closely with its leadership to ensure the smooth running of their programmes. He also highlighted the citizens’ charter, a document outlining commitments made by the Assembly and THP-Ghana to support the Epicenter’s development.

Mr. Nicholas Atta Kumi, Secretary of the Konkoney Epicenter, expressed gratitude to THP-Ghana for its immense support. He noted that the Maternal and Child Healthcare Im

provement Project had significantly enhanced healthcare services at the Epicenter, providing trained midwife assistants, a scan machine, and other essential equipment. With these interventions, the health facility is better equipped to serve the community. Mr. Kumi also appealed to telecommunication companies to extend network services to Konkoney, citing connectivity challenges that hinder business transactions and communication with distant relatives.

The Konkoney Epicenter comprises a health facility, nurse’s quarters, community bank, food bank, conference hall, vocational training center, and washroom facility. The 12 cluster communities under the Epicenter include Akutey, Ayisu, Akumersu, Konkoney, Abesre, Muano, Fefe, Nyakumase, Akontaa, Korwhere, Tesanya, and Kwapeniase. The attainment of self-reliance underscores the impact of sustained community engagement and effective development strategies, ensuring long-term progress for the people of Konkoney.