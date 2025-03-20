General

Rev Pinkrah Encourages Christians to Reflect on Jesus’ Sacrifices During Easter

Web DeskComments Off on Rev Pinkrah Encourages Christians to Reflect on Jesus’ Sacrifices During Easter


Adenta: Reverend Moses Kwame Obeng Pinkrah, the Second Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Council, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to use the Easter season to reflect on the sacrifices of Jesus. He emphasized that Easter provides an opportunity for Christians to contemplate the crucifixion, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus for the salvation of mankind.



According to Ghana News Agency, Rev Pinkrah made these remarks during his homily on the third day of the 34th Pre-Missions Meeting of Ministers of the GCCI Ghana, held at Adenta, near Accra. The week-long event, themed ‘Structuring the Culture of GCCI for Soul Winning’, is attended by all ministers of the church. Rev Pinkrah advised Christians to value Easter by actively participating in their respective Churches’ Easter Conventions.



He further announced that the 2025 Easter Convention of the GCCI will be held at the local level from Thursday, April 17th, 2025, to Sunday, April 20th, 2025, across the nation. This local-level convention is intended to prepare all local assemblies adequately for the 2026 Regional Convention of the Church. Rev Pinkrah also appealed to all pastors and elders to sensitize their congregations to participate fully in the conventions.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

A TALE OF RESILIENCE AND HOPE: BENONI’S JOURNEY

Web Desk

KALKRAND: While her friends are playing in the dusty streets of Kalkrand, 12-year-old Benoni !Oxurus is confined to the boundaries of her house and left to play with her minor siblings only, because her lipless face is deemed unsightly.

!Oxurus was n…
General

COVID Vaccinations Rise in Laggard Louisiana as Delta Batters State

Web Desk

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – Shots of free booze didn’t do it. A million-dollar lottery didn’t do it. COVID-19 vaccination rates have tripled in the vaccine-hesitant state of Louisiana over the past month. The main reason, experts say, is not the incentive…
General

Let peace prevail in Bawku – Asantehene urges feuding factions

Web Desk

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked rival factions in the Bawku conflict to reconsider their positions and allow peace to prevail to restore free movement of people and the development of the area.

According to him, the repercussions of t…