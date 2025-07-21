Live Updates: NPP Delegates Conference at Legon



Accra: Members of the New Patriotic Party have accepted the proposed amendment to expand the base of delegates who elect the party’s presidential candidate by 30 percent. This change eliminates Article 13(1)(9) of the party constitution, which established the Special Electoral College. The new structure will include a broader range of party members such as the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, and other significant groups within the party.

According to Ghana News Agency, proponents of the reform argued that the existing electoral college structure was not representative. The Frank Davies Constitutional Amendment Committee received over 300 reform proposals, with many focusing on expanding the party’s internal electoral college. Former National Chairman Peter Mac Manu and other members proposed revoking Article 13(9) of the party constitution, which mandates a special college to shortlist presidential aspirants to five, citing that the current syst

em is elitist and prone to manipulation.

The conference will also decide on whether the party elects or appoints its General Secretary. Some members argue that appointing the General Secretary based on merit is better for the party than one chosen through electoral popularity. Additionally, there is a proposal for early presidential primaries.

The NPP Annual Delegates Conference has attracted individuals from different walks of life. Salamatu Abdulrahman, a 22-year-old TikTok influencer, attended to promote the NPP’s message online and called on members to stay united ahead of the 2028 elections. Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa also arrived at the conference, advocating for unity among party members and supporters.

A heavy security presence is ensuring the safety and order of the event at the University of Ghana Stadium. A strict ‘No accreditation, No entry’ policy has been enforced, leading to many individuals being denied access. Personnel from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana P

olice Service are managing the vehicular traffic around the venue.

Traffic is building up as thousands of delegates and observers gather for the conference, where more than 5,500 delegates are expected to attend. Despite an injunction application filed by two members seeking to halt the Conference, the Party stated it had not received formal notice and would proceed with preparations. The National Chairman and General Secretary will present reports, with the party leadership expected to account for developments during the past year, including the general election.