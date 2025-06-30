Rainforest Alliance Advocates for Regenerative Agriculture and Landscape Restoration



Accra: The Rainforest Alliance, a pro-environmental organization, is pushing for more attention on regenerative agriculture and large-scale land restoration. The organization is committed to creating a more sustainable world by employing social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities.

According to Ghana News Agency, a press release issued by the Ghana office and signed by David Babayara, the Ghanaian representative, stated that the initiative aims to address climate change, deforestation, and rural poverty. The practice involves practical, community-led solutions across 62 countries, supporting nearly eight million farmers and workers and managing over 6 million hectares of certified farmland sustainably.

The statement from The Rainforest Alliance emphasized the urgency of adopting a new model of agriculture that prioritizes giving back more to the planet than it takes. Tropical forests are still falling at an alarming rate, equivalent to ten football fiel

ds per minute, highlighting the necessity for this transition. The goal is to ensure that every cup of coffee and every bar of chocolate contributes positively to the land and the communities that nurture it.

The organization has ongoing regenerative agriculture and landscape partnerships, particularly in West and Central Africa. Their 2024 report outlines key sectors, including the cocoa sector, where over 3 million farmers on 4.6 million hectares will be impacted. The coffee sector will see about 1.8 million farmers on 1.9 million hectares benefit, while 2.4 million farmers on 1.4 million hectares from the tea sector will also be beneficiaries. The banana sector will have over 158,000 farmers on more than 213,000 hectares benefit from the initiative.

In West and Central Africa, landscape programs initiated by The Rainforest Alliance have supported rural communities in countries such as Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These programs involve partnerships with businesses

and local NGOs to address interconnected challenges. In 2024 alone, over 404,000 people benefited from community-led programs, with 14.9 million hectares covered under regenerative landscape initiatives.

Nadège Nzoyem, Regional Director for The Rainforest Alliance in West and Central Africa, commented, “Farmers across West and Central Africa are not just adapting; they are leading with real investment and partnership, proving that agriculture can restore ecosystems while supporting livelihoods.”

The 2024 report also highlights the Global Reach, with products bearing the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal now available in 155 countries, enabling the daily production of an estimated 333 million cups of coffee and 96 million bars of chocolate. Landscape Transformation efforts by the Alliance include 83 active programs across more than 25 million hectares, benefiting 1.3 million people and generating $34 million in economic impact.

The Rainforest Alliance is building a movement centered on regeneration, equity

, and action, with farmers at the heart of its programs worldwide.