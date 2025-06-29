CAVB and AIPS Africa Forge Partnership to Boost African Volleyball Promotion



Martil: The Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa signed a partnership agreement in Martil, Morocco, on Friday, June 27. This collaboration took place amidst the 2025 Africa Seniors Beach Volleyball Championships currently being held in Morocco.

According to Ghana News Agency, the agreement aims to enhance the visibility of African volleyball by providing professional, consistent, and constructive media coverage. It also seeks to support official competitions, such as continental championships and international qualifiers, by coordinating the involvement of sports journalists who are members of AIPS Africa. The agreement includes initiatives for training, awareness, and professional development for sports journalists and communicators.

Additionally, the partnership will ensure joint media coverage of events organized by CAVB and/or the FRMVB, with priority accreditation and logistical support for AIPS Africa members covering volleyball competi

tions. It also involves organizing seminars, workshops, and master classes on sports journalism and communication during competitions. Moreover, it aims to enhance content, press releases, interviews, and reports to be shared across the communication platforms of the three parties, along with the creation of an award recognizing journalists who have contributed to promoting African volleyball.

Mrs. Bushra Hajij, President of CAVB, expressed her honor in entering the partnership with AIPS Africa. She emphasized that the partnership would support sports media and renew cooperation to promote volleyball on the continent. Mrs. Hajij highlighted the media’s important role in strengthening the status of sports in Africa, emphasizing both parties’ commitment to working together to develop appropriate formations and strengthen the status of sport in Africa as a catalyst for human and economic development.

Mr. Morad Moutawakil, 1st Vice President of AIPS Africa, representing President Abdouaye Thiam, spoke about the

central role of media in promoting African sport. He expressed AIPS Africa’s eagerness to encourage high-quality media coverage of African volleyball through joint initiatives.