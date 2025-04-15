Qatar Charity Commissions Solar-Powered Water Project at Sagnarigu-Tamale



Sagnarigu: Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization operating in Ghana, has successfully commissioned a centralized borehole water system in Sagnarigu, located in Tamale in the Northern Region. This innovative water system utilizes solar panel energy to power reservoirs, providing clean drinking water to the local residents.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project marks Qatar Charity’s largest water solutions initiative in Ghana, distinguished by its sustainable climate-resilient solar panels and pumps. Mr. Abdullah Muslem, the Programmes Manager of Qatar Charity, emphasized that the project design is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly, ensuring the provision of clean drinking water during the day and night through solar-powered reservoirs.





The engineering of the project involves two boreholes that complement each other in times of low water supply, with two solar pumps directing water to three storage tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 liters, and a main ground tank holding 10,000 liters. In total, the project boasts a water storage capacity of 350,000 liters and includes 14 main water storage points/tanks at four different locations, along with three tap stands for convenient access.





Mr. Muslem highlighted the importance of community involvement in the project’s sustainability, stating that while Qatar Charity provides the infrastructure, the local residents are responsible for its maintenance and operation. The project aims to deliver clean and safe drinking water to over 10,000 individuals through a network of pipelines and reservoirs.





The residents of Sagnarigu have expressed their appreciation for the project, labeling it as the first and most significant water intervention they have experienced. Abdullah Muhammed Amin, the constituency communication officer, conveyed gratitude towards Qatar Charity and expressed hope for continued collaboration.





The area’s chief, Mr. Yakubu Abdulai, also expressed gratitude at the opening ceremony, acknowledging the project’s impact on resolving the community’s long-standing water access issues. He noted that the solar-powered water distribution system is a significant step towards improving living conditions and fostering development in the region.

