NDC Must Be Focused to Justify Confidence Reposed in Us: Kansangbata



Accra: Mr. Abu K. Kansangbata, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, has urged the party leadership to remain focused in their responsibilities to Ghanaians. He emphasized the importance of not undermining their opponents who possess substantial political strategies.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kansangbata highlighted the necessity for the party to acknowledge those who contributed significantly during the election period. He reminded the NDC that Ghanaians voted for change, and failing to deliver could lead to public dissatisfaction.

Mr. Kansangbata stressed the need for the NDC to engage with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) more assertively. He noted that some members of the NDC still view politics in a conventional manner, contrary to the expectations of voters, civil society, and development partners who supported the NDC for a new direction.

He recalled a statement by President Rawlings in Cape Coast, urging the party not to emulate the NPP, which he de

scribed as constantly changing in appearance but consistent in tradition. Mr. Kansangbata also warned against early alliances with political opponents for business or protection and encouraged members to uphold their commitment to the party’s values.

The former minister concluded by urging the NDC to honor those who sacrificed during the party’s transition from opposition to power, recognizing their crucial role in the party’s success.