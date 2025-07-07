Professor Weseh Delivers Inaugural Lecture on Livestock Production



Tamale: Professor Addah Weseh, a Senior Lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), has highlighted Ghana’s potential in supporting livestock production due to its abundant feed resources and land. Despite these resources, the country still imports cattle from Burkina Faso and offals from Ireland.





According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Weseh made these remarks following his inaugural lecture at UDS in Tamale. He emphasized the need to link the nation’s food production system with the conservation and utilization of crop residues. This approach, he suggested, could help mitigate the impact of communal conflicts on livestock production and bridge the feed gap, ultimately reducing the importation of live ruminants.





Professor Weseh advocated for the intensification of livestock production, urging a shift from merely rearing livestock to actively producing them. He also called for a deliberate investment policy focused on livestock infrastructure, such as establishing meat factories in the Upper East Region. This move, he argued, could help curtail the influx of meat imports and reduce the country’s dependency on foreign meat products.

