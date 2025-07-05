Sports Minister Inaugurates African Air-Badminton Championship at Laboma Beach



Accra: Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister of Sports and Recreation, officially launched the second edition of the African AirBadminton Championship at the Laboma Beach Resort. The event, which commenced on July 3, 2025, showcased top-tier athletes, coaches, and officials from 11 African countries.

According to Ghana News Agency, the participating nations included Burkina Faso, Togo, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Central African Republic, and host country Ghana. In his keynote address, Mr. Adams highlighted the significance of the event in Ghana’s efforts to boost AirBadminton’s profile. He expressed confidence that by mid-August, 78 nations and 351 athletes would have engaged in 21 days of elite competitions in both Air-Badminton and traditional badminton.

Mr. Adams commended the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) for their role in organizing the championship. He acknowledged the efforts of the Local Organising Committee, partners, and sponsors in delivering

a tournament of such scale. He also extended a warm welcome to the visiting athletes and officials, encouraging them to explore Ghana’s culture and historical landmarks during their stay.

Mr. Bau Tukebana Micheal, President of Badminton Confederation Africa, noted the rapid development of AirBadminton, predicting that it would soon surpass traditional badminton in popularity. Meanwhile, Mr. Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, urged athletes to uphold values of excellence, respect, and friendship. Mr. Yeboah Evans, President of GBA, expressed gratitude to the participating teams and encouraged them to represent their countries with pride and integrity.