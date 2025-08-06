Prices of Vegetables Surge in Takoradi Market



Takoradi: Prices of vegetables and other consumables have experienced a significant rise on the Takoradi central market.





According to Ghana News Agency, a market survey revealed that prices of some food items like vegetables and plantain have increased over the past months. Madam Esi Mansa, an onion seller, explained that the producer price of onions had gone up, impacting sales on the market.





She noted that a sack of onion now costs between GHC1,300 and GHC1,500, with a plastic bowl-sized portion priced at GHC150 to GHC200, compared to the previous GHC100. ‘Initially, one could get about 10 to 13 pieces of medium-sized onion bulbs for GHC10, but now it is difficult to get that same number for the same price,’ she lamented.





Madam Marian Mensah, a vegetable seller, echoed similar concerns, highlighting that the prices of food commodities fluctuate based on availability and weather conditions. She stated, ‘When the weather does not favor planting and harvesting, it could affect the price.’ A sack of green bell peppers is currently priced at GHC1,200, up from GHC800, with other vegetables like okra and garden eggs also experiencing price hikes.





On a positive note, Madam Grace Obeng, a tomato seller, mentioned that the price of tomatoes remains stable because the commodity is in season, making it relatively cheaper and more affordable on the market.

