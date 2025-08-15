Tribute to Dr. Omane Boamah Highlights His Legacy of Compassion and Impact



Accra: The man of peace, wisdom, compassion, progress, and principle is no more, but his impact on everyone he met was profound.

According to Ghana News Agency, Emmanuel Opare Djan, Managing Editor of the Daily Democrat, shared a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Omane Boamah, emphasizing his compassionate and impactful nature. Opare Djan recounted a memorable interaction from 2011, when Dr. Omane’s concern for his daughter’s health led to immediate action, showcasing his dedication to the well-being of others.

Opare Djan recalled how Dr. Omane insisted on immediate medical attention for his daughter, who had fallen ill at Ofori Panin Senior High. Despite Opare Djan’s initial plan to visit the hospital the next day, Dr. Omane’s urgency and insistence on seeking treatment that night proved his deep care for others. Dr. Omane even facilitated the visit by arranging for them to go to the 37 Military Hospital, ensuring they received the necessary care.

This personal story highlighted Dr. Omane’s consistent expressions

of love and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on those around him. Opare Djan expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Omane’s support and generosity, which extended beyond professional boundaries into genuine friendship.

The Daily Democrat’s management and staff mourn the loss of Dr. Omane Boamah, together with the eight individuals who perished in the helicopter crash. Dr. Omane’s legacy of compassion and positive influence remains in the hearts of those he touched, as they remember his contributions to Mother Ghana.