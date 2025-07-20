President Mahama Hosts London Mayor to Strengthen Trade and Infrastructure Ties



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday hosted Sir Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, at the Presidency in Accra. A statement issued by the Presidency emphasized President Mahama’s reaffirmation of Ghana’s commitment to international trade and investment, declaring that Ghana is open for business.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama highlighted the progress achieved in the first six months of his administration, noting renewed business confidence, a stronger Cedi, and declining inflation rates. He asserted that the economy is on a positive trajectory.





President Mahama also shared details about his ’24-Hour Economy’ initiative, inspired by London-a city he described as one that never sleeps. This initiative aims to create more opportunities and leverage the energy of the nation’s youth.





Discussions between the two leaders included plans to strengthen the historical ties between Accra and London. President Mahama expressed interest in learning from London’s urban development, transport, and infrastructure solutions. Sir Khan congratulated President Mahama on his re-election and acknowledged the significant contributions of Ghanaians in London.

