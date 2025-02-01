Governance

President Faure Gnassigbe of Togo in Accra to Participate in African Prosperity Dialogues 2025

Accra: President Faure Gnassigbe of Togo has arrived in Accra to participate in the Presidential Session of the ongoing Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025.



According to Ghana News Agency, the Togolese leader was welcomed at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport, Accra by Mr. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, Minister for the Interior, and Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide and Presidential Advisor.



The Africa Prosperity Network (APN), a non-profit organization, is the vehicle that runs the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD). This initiative is committed to creating platforms for partnerships among political and business leaders, civil society, and academia in Africa. The APN aims to advance the vision of ‘The Africa We Want’ as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, with a particular focus on promoting Africa’s prosperity and economic integration.



Among the Presidents participating in the Presidential Session of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 are President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, President Faure Gnassigbe of Togo, and President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros.

