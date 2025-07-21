Reject Aspirants Who Disobey Party Directives – NPP to Delegates



Accra: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed its members to reject aspirants who would flout the party’s rules governing internal elections. The Party charged its members to ‘deny’ aspirants who would publicly campaign before the Party officially announced the opening of nominations for its internal elections.





According to Ghana News Agency, addressing delegates at the Party’s National Delegates Conference in Accra, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP, emphasized the importance of respecting the party’s structures and authority. He urged party officers to prioritize the party’s interest over individual ambitions. Mr. Kodua stated, “Until we officially open nominations for aspirants, let’s continue to deny people from coming to our constituencies.” He further reiterated that the party values discipline, and any potential leader must embody this trait.





Mr. Kodua criticized Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, for ignoring the Party’s decision to boycott the rerun of 19 polling stations meant to resolve the 2024 Parliamentary results standoff. He emphasized that the NPP’s decision to boycott the rerun was taken for valid reasons.





The conference, attended by over 5,500 delegates in Accra, aims to vote on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution. This includes deliberations on significant reforms, such as the potential abolition of the Special Electoral College system for electing the party’s presidential candidate. Other proposals focus on restructuring Constituency and Regional Executive Committees and establishing Electoral Area Committees to enhance grassroots strength.





The event, themed ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values,’ seeks to foster unity within the party and strategize to regain power in 2028.

