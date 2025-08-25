Police Retrieve Nearly Decomposed Body Tied with Rope



Atebubu: Police at Atebubu in the Bono East Region has retrieved a lifeless body of a man believed to be in his 50s at New-Konkrompe, a farming community in the Atebubu/Amantin Municipality of the region. Residents in the town woke up to discover the nearly decomposed body tied with a rope hanging on a tree at a refuse dumpsite in the area on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the police, in consultation with the chiefs of New-Konkrompe, have since buried the body, as reported by a police source. However, some residents informed the agency that the deceased was not a native of the town, suggesting that rituals ought to be performed to pacify the local deity.

