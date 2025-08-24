Adhere to Fire Safety Measures in Your Work Plan – Building Contractors Told



Accra: Divisional Officer I (DOI) Michael Ato Korsah, the Deputy Director of Safety of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has urged building contractors to adhere to fire safety protocol measures in their work plans. He emphasized that fire safety is a shared responsibility and stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure these protocols are not neglected, thereby safeguarding lives and property.

According to Ghana News Agency, DOI Korsah shared this advice during an interview when he led a team of fire officers to inspect completed and ongoing construction works on high-rise buildings at Osu Oxford Street in Accra. He advised contractors to engage fire safety engineers who are registered and legally recognized to work on their projects, noting that the GNFS monitors and regulates the work of registered engineers to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

DOI Korsah warned that inspections revealing unregistered individuals working on facilities could lead to issues with the GNFS. The Deput

y Director highlighted that the Ghana National Fire Service has initiated a nationwide inspection exercise to ensure adherence to fire safety protocols by building contractors and owners.

He appealed to those with building permits to incorporate fire safety measures into their plans and urged owners of existing buildings to regularly service their fire safety installations. During visits to construction sites, some owners were unable to present their fire safety permits and were instructed to provide copies for inspection.

DOI Korsah assured that the GNFS would continue to engage with building contractors and owners on fire safety measures to protect lives and property.