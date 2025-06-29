Police Men’s Football Team Qualifies for Division One



Cape coast: Ghana Police National, the men’s football team, has qualified for the Central Regional Division One League, beating Fettehman FC 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, having drawn 1-1 in regulation time.





According to Ghana News Agency, both teams played well in the match on Wednesday, thrilling the fans with good football but could not utilise their chances in the first half. Striker Corporal Michael Gyamfi broke the deadlock in the second half, but it was short-lived as Fettehman FC equalised through a header, bringing the game to 1-1.





Police National secured their victory with a 4-3 win in the penalty shoot-out, thereby qualifying for the Central Regional Division One League.

