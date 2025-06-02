Pelpuo Leads Ghana’s Delegation to International Labour Conference in Geneva



Geneva: Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, has led Ghana’s Delegation to the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) taking place in Geneva, Switzerland. Ghana’s involvement is a significant opportunity for the nation to engage in global discussions on international labour standards and policies.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, and the Information Services Department in a joint statement, said the ILC, often referred to as the International Parliament of Labour, was the highest decision-making body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). This annual event held in Geneva, Switzerland, within the months of May and June, brings together representatives from all 187 Member States to address critical issues concerning labour rights, standards, and policies.





The statement highlighted that Dr Pelpuo would lead this year’s Ghana’s delegation, comprised of representatives from the Government, Organized Labour, and the Employers Association to Geneva from June 2nd to 14th. Ghana’s participation in the ILC was essential for several reasons: it enhances the country’s international image, allowing it to highlight its commitment to labor rights and social dialogue.





Through this platform, delegates could gain valuable insights into effective labor policies, which could be applied to national projects and programmes. The conference serves as a forum for promoting and strengthening social dialogue at both international and national levels, while also overseeing the implementation of international labor instruments within Ghana.





This year’s conference will address critical items, including protection against biological hazards in the workplace, decent work in the platform economy, and transition towards formality. These discussions aim to establish standards to enhance worker rights and protections in an evolving labour landscape.





Technical committees would be formed to delve deeper into these issues, including the Committee on the Application of Standards, which would assess compliance with ILO conventions. The Conference would further be graced by Mr Gilbert Houngbo, the Director General of the ILO, who would deliver a report on the theme ‘Jobs, Rights and Growth; Reinforcing the Connection.’





In addition to the main sessions, the ILC will feature side events, such as the commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour and the Global Coalition for Social Justice Forum. These events highlight the conference’s commitment to addressing pressing social issues.





Ghana’s participation in the ILC was not only about fulfilling an obligation; it was an opportunity to contribute to the global dialogue on labour standards and to learn from the experiences of other nations. By actively engaging in these discussions, Ghana could enhance its labour policies, promote social dialogue, and play a vital role in shaping the future of work both domestically and internationally.

