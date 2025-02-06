Nungua Youth Association Condemns Attacks on Deputy IGP Yohuno



Accra: The Nungua Youth Association (NYA) has condemned recent allegations against Deputy Inspector General of Police, Commission of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno. The association expressed concern over the use of social and other media platforms to attack and vilify some notable citizens, especially those in high-standing positions, including COP Yohuno, since the last election.





According to Ghana News Agency, the statement, signed by Mr. Roland Borteye Pong, Acting Secretary, highlighted the association’s view that these attacks are unwarranted and politically motivated, aiming to tarnish the image of personalities considered for higher positions by the new government. The NYA stated that while aspiring for high offices is commendable, it is unacceptable to undermine another person’s reputation in pursuit of such ambitions.





The NYA pointed out that these actions contradict the cultural and traditional values of the Greater Accra Region, which is known for its hospitality and peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic and tribal groups. The association emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and restraint, urging Ghanaians to respect each other’s rights, freedoms, and liberties.





The association specifically addressed the targeting of COP Yohuno, describing it as troubling and baseless. The allegations, including claims of political bias towards the former government, are seen as attempts to create public disaffection and potential conflict during a sensitive period in Ghana’s national governance.





The NYA called for unity among Ghanaians to promote a culture of respect and dignity. The association praised COP Yohuno as one of Ghana’s most respected law enforcement leaders, with a career marked by dedicated service, leadership, and commitment to national security.





COP Yohuno’s profile, shared with the media, outlines his rise in the Ghana Police Service, highlighting his efficiency, integrity, and dedication to public safety. His leadership has been instrumental in combating armed robbery and managing national security operations. As a former Divisional Commander for Accra Central and Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate, he implemented reforms that reduced road traffic accidents.





His appointment as Deputy IGP for Operations signifies the pinnacle of his career, placing him in charge of critical operations for national security. COP Yohuno’s expertise in crime-fighting and his dedication to justice have earned him respect within the Police Service and trust from the Ghanaian public. In recognition of his efforts against armed robbery and violent crime, he was awarded the Grand Medal in 2011, one of Ghana’s highest civilian honors.

