Caritas Ghana Unveils E-Waste Collection Centre in Ashaiman



Ashaiman: Caritas Ghana, operating under the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, has initiated an electronic waste collection centre at St Augustine Catholic Church in Ashaiman. This effort aims to tackle the issue of improper electronic waste disposal in the area.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Richard Nyaaba Akurugu, Executive Director of Caritas Ghana, highlighted that this centre is part of their broader Social Impact Investment (SII) programme. The programme is focused on environmental care. Caritas Ghana has previously established plastic plant centres in cities like Wa, Goaso, Cape Coast, Tamale, and Accra, addressing multiple forms of environmental pollutants, including electronic waste. The Ashaiman centre is a step towards managing this specific waste type.





Mr. Akurugu emphasized the organization’s commitment to eliminating hazardous electronic waste from the environment. The initiative is expected to receive sustained support through government electronic waste funds and other key stakeholders in waste management. He also noted plans to engage with faith-based organizations and community groups to better manage electronic waste and combat climate change.





He further stressed that achieving environmental justice requires collective responsibility, ensuring that activities at the collection centres are centralized and monitored to safeguard worker welfare.





Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Agboson, the assembly member for the Tettey Nkpa Electoral Area, expressed gratitude towards Caritas Ghana, promising to uphold the project’s sustainability to address the municipality’s persistent waste management challenges.





Additionally, Mr. Innocent Turkson, Chairman of the Local Chapter of the Scrap Dealers Association in Ashaiman, pledged their support for the centre. He noted that scrap dealers in Ashaiman, Tema, and nearby communities would be educated to adhere strictly to established work ethics and principles.

