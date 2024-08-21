NPP Flagbearer holds media engagement on Sunday, August 25



The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will host a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, in Accra to put his vision across ahead of the December 7 Election.

This will also provide a platform for a proper conversation on the NPP 2024 Election Manifesto.

A statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, on Wednesday said the engagement came after the successful launch of the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto in Takoradi.

It said Dr Bawumia was of the conviction that Ghanaians deserved to have a complete view and proper understanding of the vision of their leaders before the December 7 polls, and that the Manifesto properly set the context for the conversation.

The media engagement is part of a series of activities by the Vice President to deepen the understanding and dissemination of the Manifesto.

Details of the media engagement would be announced soon.

All media houses interested in sending representatives to the e

ngagement are to send an email to: [email protected], latest by the close of Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency