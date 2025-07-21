NPP Delegates to Decide on 56 Constitutional Amendment Proposals



Accra: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to accept or reject 56 constitutional amendment proposals by the close of its National Delegates Congress. The Frank Davies Constitutional Amendment Committee received over 300 reform proposals, many of which focused on expanding the party’s internal electoral college for electing the flagbearer.





According to Ghana News Agency, many proposals centered on expanding the delegate base for electing the next NPP flagbearer by 40 percent. Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a member of the Amendments Committee, highlighted that the plan was to move towards the inclusion of all delegates in the electoral college in the future. He noted that the success of the committee’s work would be measured by the number of proposals accepted by delegates.





Over 5,500 delegates are attending the Conference in Accra to vote on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution. The conference aims to deliberate on key reforms, including the potential abolition of the Special Electoral College system used to elect the party’s presidential candidate.





Other proposals include restructuring Constituency and Regional Executive Committees and establishing Electoral Area Committees to strengthen the party’s grassroots. The event, on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values,’ seeks to promote unity and harmony within the party and work together to recapture power in 2028.

