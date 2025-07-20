NPC-Ghana Endorses 2025 Absa Black Star Marathon



Accra: Mr Samson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) – Ghana and Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), has endorsed the 2025 Absa Black Star marathon set for Saturday, July 26, at the Independence Square in Accra. This year’s event, themed ‘Your Story Matters,’ will feature a 42.2 km race with wheelchair events for both men and women, as well as a 10 km run, walk, and jog.





According to Ghana News Agency, during the meeting, Mr Deen praised the marathon, stating, ‘Inclusion is not charity; it is justice. I will always stand where every voice is heard, and every dream has a chance to race. When every athlete, regardless of ability, is given a lane to run, the finish line becomes a victory for humanity.’ Dr Eric Kwame Adae, Founder and President of the Black Star, provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the marathon, including logistical arrangements, promotional strategies, and the expected participation turnout. He noted, ‘I’m pleased to report that about 60 para-athletes, both men and women, have registered for the event.’





The meeting also served as a crucial platform to explore potential collaborations and share a mutual vision to enhance the event’s impact on the broader sports community. The Absa Black Star Marathon continues to grow in popularity and prestige, driven by its mission to unite athletes, promote wellness, and inspire community engagement.





This visit highlights the organisers’ dedication to strategic stakeholder engagement and inclusive participation.

