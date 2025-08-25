North Dayi MP Launches Streetlight Project to Ensure Safer Communities



North dayi: Madam Joycelyn Quashie, the Member of Parliament for North Dayi, has launched the ‘Let There Be Light Project,’ aimed at providing streetlights across the constituency to enhance security, improve visibility, and create safer communities. The project, which will begin on September 1 and run until December 1, 2025, is expected to transform the constituency’s night-time environment by illuminating streets, towns, and villages that have long struggled with inadequate lighting.





According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative seeks to address safety concerns and ensure residents enjoy peace of mind, especially during the festive season when movement and social activities are at their peak. “Darkness should never be a threat to safety. By bringing light to every corner of North Dayi, we are reducing fear, preventing crime, and making our communities safer,” Hon. Quashie stated.





She emphasized that the project would not only brighten streets but also improve social and economic activities after dark. “Visibility brings safety, and safety brings peace. That is why this project matters for every household and every resident,” she added. Residents in several communities have already expressed appreciation, describing the move as timely and impactful. Many believe the streetlights will reduce accidents, robberies, and other security challenges that thrive under darkness.





“This is leadership with impact. For years, we have had to live in fear at night because of darkness, but this project gives us new hope,” a resident at Anfoega noted.





The MP explained that the installation of the streetlights would cover both major roads and interior paths within communities to ensure no area is left out. “Every dark spot in North Dayi will be illuminated,” she assured. She further indicated that the lighting initiative would contribute to safer festive celebrations. “Our Christmas and New Year will be brighter and safer this year. With better visibility, people can move freely without fear,” she stated.





Beyond security, the project is expected to boost community confidence and create a lively atmosphere in towns and villages after sunset. “Progress looks like light shining in every corner of our constituency. This is the power of leadership and community development,” Madam Quashie remarked. Community leaders have commended the initiative, describing it as a clear example of practical leadership. They noted that good governance must be measured by tangible solutions that directly improve the lives of the people.





The project, according to the MP, is part of her broader development agenda, which prioritizes the well-being and security of her constituents. “Lighting up North Dayi is not just about electricity, it is about lighting up hope,” she stressed. She also called for community support in maintaining the streetlights once they are installed, urging residents to see them as a collective asset that must be preserved.





“This journey to a brighter future begins with one light at a time. Together, we will make North Dayi safer, stronger, and more united,” she concluded. The ‘Let There Be Light Project’ is expected to significantly improve safety, reduce crime, and foster community development across the North Dayi constituency by the close of 2025.

