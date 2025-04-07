Nima, Maamobi, and Surrounding Areas Set for Major Redevelopment into Commercial Hubs



Accra: The bustling communities of Nima, Maamobi, Kotobaabi, and Accra Newtown are set to undergo a significant transformation, as plans have been unveiled to redevelop these areas into first-class residential and commercial communities. This redevelopment aims to stimulate socioeconomic growth in the region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the ambitious project will involve the construction of approximately 301,000 housing units, with an estimated cost of $40 billion, financed by the Ghana Fund. This initiative is part of the Accra Inner-City Re-Development Project (Phase 1) and was presented by Dr. Noskim Atidigah, the President of the Ghana Fund, during a public forum in Accra.





The construction is slated to begin by July this year and is expected to take five years to complete. The project will transform approximately 6.5 square kilometers of existing communities into one of the world’s premier cities, offering various living opportunities and integrating nature as part of a green city concept. This redevelopment will also introduce healthcare, business, and tourism facilities.





Dr. Atidigah highlighted that the new buildings would include ‘1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom apartments in 45-floor structures designed for a population of 1.5 million people.’ Additionally, over 30 percent of the development area will be designated for arboriculture.





The redevelopment plans also include a 25 kilometers metro rail transport system, 50 kilometers of pedestrian pathways, dedicated lanes for electric shop carts, a 100,000-bed hospital, and 720,000 square meters of congress and exhibition space. The area will also feature a 5,000-seat conference room, a 2,000-seat theater, a 3,000,000 square meters underground shopping arcade, and an 800,000 square meters food market.





Additional facilities will include over two million square meters of a vehicle repair center with 7,000 repair and parts dealership shops, a 10,000 square meters space for a Lost-and-Found Bureau, a 24-hour electronic security surveillance system of all public areas, and advanced automated waste management systems.





Dr. Atidigah also mentioned that the main beneficiaries of the project would be existing landlords, chiefs, assembly members, members of Parliament, the Land-Use and Spatial Planning Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, and the media. A temporary structure accommodating more than 200,000 people will be established as a safe haven for relocation to facilitate construction.





Beneficiaries will receive their apartments at no cost, with options ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments based on their current holdings. Only 10 percent of the apartments, specifically the one-bedroom units with kitchen facilities, will be available for rent.





Consultations and negotiations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders for the release of the land necessary for this expansive redevelopment project.

