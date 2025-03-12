New Borehole Brings Clean Water, Relief to Attakrom-Amanfro Community



Attakrom-Amanfro: Residents of Attakrom-Amanfro, a community in the Akuapim South Municipality in the Eastern Region, have expressed delight about the construction of the community’s first mechanised borehole to enhance access to clean water in the area.

According to Ghana News Agency, the borehole was provided by the Ghana Sigmas (Sigma Mu Sigma), an African-American service organisation, in collaboration with Mt. Enon Baptist Church in the United States. The gesture, which marked the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the Ghana Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., will serve about 3,000 residents in the community.

The new facility has brought relief to the community that had endured many years of water scarcity with women and children being the most affected. The project is also expected to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in schools within the community and contribute to improving punctuality among pupils.

Dr Edmund T. Sherrill, Pastor of Mt. Enon Baptist Church, said the pro

vision of the facility formed part of Church’s global humanitarian initiatives, adding that Ghana had been a long-standing beneficiary of its pro-poor projects. He said the provision of the borehole for the community ‘is much needed’ to bring relief to women and children in the area. ‘We believe in transforming lives according to the Word of God, and we believe in doing what God has called us to do-helping those in need. We were excited to provide this borehole for the community because it was much needed,’ he said.

Mr Eric Amo, President of the Ghana Sigmas, said the initiative was one of many projects championed by the organisation with the aim of supporting underprivileged communities. He said community development and empowerment had been a core pillar of Phi Beta Sigma since its establishment in 1914 and assured that the Ghana Chapter would expand its humanitarian activities to benefit more communities. ‘The borehole project is one of our signature initiatives, alongside ‘Sigmas Against the Malaria Epid

emic’ [campaign]. This is our sixth or seventh borehole in Ghana, and we continue to identify communities that need potable drinking water,’ he said.

Mr Prince Appietu Appiah, Assembly Member for Attakrom Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Sigmas organisation for the facility and assured to maintain it to serve its intended purpose. ‘This mechanised borehole will not only provide water but also promote education, because children will no longer have to walk long distances in search of water. It will also enhance sanitation and healthy living in the community,’ he said.