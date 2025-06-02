NDC Youth in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Urges President Mahama to Appoint Nana Yaw Berimah to Gold Board



Sefwi Bekwai: The Concern Youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency of the Western North Region have called on President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing Nana Yaw Berimah, the Constituency Chairman, to the Ghana Gold Board. They expressed disappointment that Nana Berimah had been left out of the President’s appointment despite his numerous efforts and sacrifices in reclaiming the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency seat from the NPP after twenty years.

According to Ghana News Agency, at a press conference held at Sefwi Bekwai, Mr. Emmanuel Kyei Mensah, the Convener of the group, said the failure of the President to consider the NDC Constituency Chairman for the area to any role would not only be disappointing, but demoralizing. He explained that the chairman had gained sufficient experience and distinguished himself throughout his thirty years in the party, hence, he would perform creditably when given the opportunity to serve on the Board.

Mr. Me

nsah highlighted that Nana Yaw Berimah was born and raised in the Bekwai Mining Municipality with three different reputable mining companies, namely Asante Gold Corporation in Bibiani, Chirano Gold Mines in Chirano, and Koantwi Mines in Manse, which made him experienced and capable for a Gold Board role.

He urged the NDC leadership and President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider their decision and recognize the contributions of Chairman Yaw Berimah ahead of the 2024 elections. Mr. Mensah emphasized that Nana Yaw Berimah has held several positions in the party from branch executive to Constituency Chairman. His role as a Constituency Chairman made the party more attractive to the youth prior to the 2024 elections and subsequently led to the victory of the Bibiani seat.

Mr. Mensah stated that his appointment would not only be a testament to his hard work and dedication, but also a demonstration of the NDC’s commitment to rewarding party faithful for loyalty.