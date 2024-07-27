National Catechists and Evangelists Union of EPCG holds national conference



The National Catechists and Evangelists Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana will hold its 35th national conference at Oyinka Hotel in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The three-day conference, which begins on August 7-9, 2024, would be on the theme: ‘Care for God’s Creation.’

This was contained in a letter signed by Catechist Vivian Ruby Konadu, Acting General Secretary of the Union, addressed to all Catechists and Evangelists and the leadership of the church and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

According to the letter, the conference would help equip the participants with practical tools for their spiritual growth, renew their spirits, revitalize their faith, and provide a platform for connection, fellowship with others and transform their experience.

It hoped that the insightful messages from the guest speakers would empower and equip them to deepen their faith and impact their communities.

It entreated all Synod Moderators and District Pastors of the church to help their Catechis

ts and Evangelists to participate fully in the conference.

The major highlight of the conference would be the election of new executives for the Union including the National President whose six-year term of office expired this year.

