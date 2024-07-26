Paris Olympics: Team Ghana wears colourful smock dress during opening ceremony



Team Ghana appeared at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics wearing bright smock attires.

The Ghanaian smock is a popular traditional clothing that originated in Ghana’s Northern Region and has now spread throughout the country.

The Ghanaian contingent, led by flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah, were all smiles as they arrived via a boat and cruised down the Seine river, passing by several Paris landmarks and thousands of spectators.

Ghana would be presenting eight athletes at this year’s Olympics who would be competing in the 4x100m, 100m, 200m, high jump, and swimming.

Rose Yeboah, who is the first woman to compete in the high jump event for Ghana, would be a promising medal prospect at this year’s Olympics.

She is a two-time gold medalist at the African Games and recently won gold at the African Athletics Championship.

Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, consisting of Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio (4×100), Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, would be looking to make history for the country by winning a m

edal as they are among the best 15 relay teams in the world.

Joselle Mensah and Harry Stacey will compete in the swimming event, while Rasheed Saminu would compete in both the 100m and 200m races.

Team Ghana would be hoping to improve on their last performance at the Olympics, where they won bronze in boxing.

Ghana has five medals from the Olympics (one silver and four bronze) and will be hoping to win its first medal in track and field.

Source: Ghana News Agency