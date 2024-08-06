Namentenga: The 9th edition of the Football Holiday Camp brought together 106 children



Ouagadougou: The high commissioner of the province of Namentenga, Adama Conseiga chaired on August 3, the closing ceremony of the 9th edition of the Football Holiday Camp which brought together 106 children in Boulsa in the province of Namentenga.

A demonstration session of the knowledge acquired in football by the 106 campers on the field and the presentation of certificates marked the close of the 9th edition under the sponsorship of the command of the Guépard unit.

‘Healthily occupying children during a month of vacation through sport, particularly football, is the objective sought through the children’s vacation camp,’ indicated the provincial director of sports and leisure of Namentenga Moussa Ilboudo.

During a month of training, technical football skills were taught to 106 campers aged 3 to 15. The sponsor of the 9th edition said that he discussed patriotism with his godchildren during the camp.

Indeed, on the field, the children demonstrated the knowledge acquired in terms of football.

Moved by th

e beautiful performance of the children, the high commissioner of the province Adama Conseiga congratulated them. He also congratulated, on the one hand, the technical supervisors for the techniques taught, and the sponsor for his support.

Mr. Conseiga hoped that this rising generation of talents would be able to raise the level of provincial football. In terms of expectations, he urged the creation of a football and training center in Boulsa.

Seizing the opportunity, the head of the province paid tribute to the fighting forces on the ground for the defense of the territory and for peace in Burkina Faso.of training certificates and school bags were given to the campers.

Source : Burkina Information Agency