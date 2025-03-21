NALAG Second Vice President Challenges President’s Sole Decision on General Secretary Vetting



Accra: Mr Daniel Kwaku Mensah, the Second Vice President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), has voiced strong opposition to a unilateral decision made regarding the vetting process for the General Secretary position within the Association.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Mensah expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision taken solely by the National President to conduct the vetting on March 21, 2025, which he claims violates Article 61 of the Association’s constitution. He highlighted that the decision was made without consulting the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NALAG, as required by their governing document.





Mr Mensah emphasized that Article 61 necessitates the full participation and endorsement of the NEC in such processes to ensure they are transparent, fair, and in line with due process. He urged the National President to cease what he described as an ‘individualistic action’ and to adhere to principles of good governance, inclusivity, and respect for the Association’s legal framework.





In his communique, Mr Mensah stressed the importance of preserving the credibility and integrity of NALAG by following constitutional procedures. He called on all stakeholders to stay vigilant and committed to upholding the democratic principles that guide the Association.

