NADMO on high alert over Bagre dam spillage



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is on a high alert to avert an impending flood disaster in the Oti Region.

This follows the plans of authorities in Burkina Faso to spill water from the Bagre dam on August 19, 2024.

Mr Jacob Desievor, the Krachi East Municipal Director of NADMO, called on the residents to move to safer ground since the rivers could overflow their banks.

Additionally, he cautioned farmers and residents to be wary of reptiles as they also struggled for survival on uplands.

Mr Desievor noted that the organisation’s Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) included a thorough communication procedure to alert and educate stakeholders and the public about the spill and its possible consequences.

He said NADMO actively collaborated with stakeholders and chiefs within the Municipality downstream of the Akosombo Dam, to improve the community resilience via education and awareness campaigns.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he assured that preparedness had been adva

nced to take care of likely communities that would be affected by the spillage and that plans were in place to take delivery of more relief items for those to be affected.

Mr Desievor urged the government and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) to support residents and families along the river Oti, who would be displaced and rendered homeless due to the spillage of the dam.

The Municipal Director called on well-meaning and benevolent Ghanaians to assist citizens who may be victims of the spillage in the Municipality.

Source: Ghana News Agency