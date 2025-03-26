AWLN Ghana Empowers Young Girls on Gender Equality and Leadership



Accra: As part of the 2025 International Women’s Day, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana Chapter, in collaboration with UN Women, has hosted a mentoring session for school girls to empower them. Under the global theme ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,’ the event brought together female leaders who took turns to enlighten participants on leadership, career development, and the importance of gender equality. The event was held at the Faith Community Baptist School, in Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Charity Binka, Chairperson of AWLN, Ghana Chapter, highlighted the significance of understanding the rights of the girl child, building confidence, and making informed choices about their future. She noted that empowerment was not just about confidence but also about skills development, academic excellence, and refusing to settle for less. Dr. Binka urged the young girls to focus on their education, which she described as the pathway to empowerment.





Given the fact that Ghana’s progress in women’s political and leadership representation remains slow, Dr. Binka emphasized the need to deliberately mentor young girls to shape their dreams and aspirations. She added, “Looking at the statistics, the way women we have performed so far in terms of leadership and involvement in politics, we haven’t done well and if we want to see a better future for women, then we need to pay attention to the young ones.”





Dr. Afua Ansre, UN senior gender specialist, stressed the need for young girls to be involved in gender equality efforts so they understood the discourse better to contribute meaningfully. She encouraged young girls to see themselves as agents of change to challenge stereotypes and break barriers, emphasizing that transformation starts with their actions.





Mrs. Susan Aryeetey, Acting Executive Director of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)-Ghana, urged the young girls to be intentional about their future, set clear goals, and work towards their ambitions. She explained that girls’ empowerment was not about challenging men but about ensuring that everyone is on the same level, contributing their quota to society and national development.





Some participants who spoke to GNA shared how they had been enlightened on gender equality and the need for young girls to stay focused and pursue their dreams to change the narratives. Gloria, a student of Yilo Krobo Senior High School and a participant of the mentorship session, told GNA that her key takeaway was the importance of self-respect and setting boundaries.





International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, serves as a global platform to recognize women’s achievements and advocate for gender equality. This year’s celebration was particularly significant as it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a milestone in the fight for women’s rights.

