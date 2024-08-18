Banwa: The special delegation from the commune of Kouka visits farmers



Ouagadougou: Members of the special delegation from the commune of Kouka located nearly 45 km from Solenzo paid a visit to the fields on Saturday August 17 in order to encourage the farmers and touch on the realities of the producers.

According to the president of the special Kouka delegation , Raymond Ilboudo , this tour aims to observe the evolution of field work .

For Mr. Ilboudo , the initiative for food self-sufficiency launched by the President of Faso is going well in the commune of Kouka . According to him, as part of this initiative, the commune of Kouka produces 5 hectares of corn and 30 hectares of rice.

‘ Currently , it is the spreading of fertilizer to give a good appearance to the plants and hope for very good harvests ,’ he noted .

In his opinion, 25 to 30 tonnes of corn and 150 tonnes of rice are expected at the end of this agricultural campaign.

The somewhat stable security situation in the commune of Kouka has allowed farmers to start work in the fields .

Source : Burkina Information

Agency