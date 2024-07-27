MTN Ghana announces 80 per cent completion of nationwide network upgrade



MTN Ghana has completed 80 per cent of its planned network upgrade across the country, which commenced in June 2024 and expected to end in August 2024.

The upgrade involves the replacement of existing mobile network infrastructure with more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment.

Mr Thomas Motlepa, the Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, said the business was committed to delivering unparalleled network service for customers.

He said, ‘Our customers remain at the core of our business. This upgrade will ensure that we have a more reliable and robust network and help to achieve network virtualization and increased capacity for optimum service delivery.’

Mr. Motlepa said, ‘We are thankful to our valued customers and stakeholders for their patience and support during the period, especially as we experienced some intermittent network disruptions.’

The modernization of the network is expected to be completed by the end of August 2024.

Customers, who experience any disruption to any service can cal

l MTN toll free number 100 or reach out via any of MTN’s social media handles.

MTN is on track to invest $1 billion in its network by 2025 as promised.

The company continues to expand its coverage, improve customer data experience, and promote sustainable practices.

Source: Ghana News Agency